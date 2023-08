ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A store for those of us interested in all things made with yarn is hosting classes for all levels!

Located in Creve Coeur, Yarncom is hosting classes for anyone interested in crochet, knitting, spinning, or weaving. They have a special Bridgerton event coming up as well!

Check out their complete list of online classes with special guests.

YarncomSTL.com

12772 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141