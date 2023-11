ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Do they still teach square dancing in gym class anymore?

Well, if they don’t, Wednesday is the day to maybe check out how to square dance. Celebrity historian Raffi Andonian taught us the history behind square dancing and why it became popular in the area.

Then we have a group of square dancers joining in on the fun to teach Raffi and Chelsea Haynes how to square dance!

CelebrityHistorian.com