ST. LOUIS – Does it seem like all the tabs are open in your brain, and you have a song playing but don’t know where it’s coming from?

Yeah, it’s a multitasking overload, and it makes people less efficient and effective. Your coach, Meg Smidt, showed the downside to doing multiple things at once.

She suggested doing one thing at a time because it would most likely be done well and faster. Try it out with her workbook!

Yourcoachmeg.com