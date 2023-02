ST. LOUIS – Matched with Love is a matchmaking service designed to coach you through finding your love and having a successful dating life.

Owner and founder, Darci Roberts, stopped by and gave Chelsea a dating quiz. There is a get-together called Cocktails and Cigars. It’s February 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Casa St. Louis on Kingshighway.

Visit MatchedWithLove.com