WARRENTON, Mo. – Triple M Acres Farm started in 2019 and really established roots in 2020.

They are a husband-wife team, and with all six of their children learning, working and growing items, you will see the Lake St. Louis Farmers Market. The stand at that market is always crowded because people know they are getting high-quality, organic items.

On Monday, we met the owner, Melissa Marks and her daughter, Alyse, who is the microgreen manager. They grow the best microgreens, which is why they’re a must-add to any meal!

Be sure to sign up for their farm tour on October 15, from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Just a few spots left!

Email for the tour: melissa@triplemacres.com

TripleMAcres.com