ST. LOUIS – The Old Post Office Plaza on Locust in Downtown St. Louis will be a fun place to lunch.

Starting Wednesday, the plaza will be filled with games, music, food trucks, and more. It’s called ‘Lunchtime Live.’

It happens every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from April 5 until October.

LunchTimeLiveSTL.com