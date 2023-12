ST. LOUIS – Sometimes, when you think everything is falling apart, it’s really falling into place.

The problem is that we just see what’s around us and what’s happening to us, not all the work being done in places where we can’t see it. It’s called having faith in the unseen.

Knowing a power greater than ourselves is always working to better the world, let that power work in you, and you may get a glimpse of the unseen miracles happening all around!