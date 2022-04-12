ST. LOUIS – The nice thing about winter is that the trash cans do not smell as bad. Now that it’s warmer, do those cans emit that powerful odor from food scraps and other items you threw away? Let Major League Pressure Washing deal with those major odors. They clean and sanitize your trash cans and can be scheduled on trash pick-up days. Plus, they can also take those green algae off your siding. They do windows and clean gutters. It’s a whole-home cleaning. That gives a whole new meaning to spring cleaning! Plus, they also offer cleaning windows and gutters with the same environmentally compliant process. Call 314-390-5775 to book your appointment. MajorLeagueTrashCanCleaning.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction