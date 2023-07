We are spilling the tea with Judi D! First up, the struggle to makes ends meet is real for all of us, including Tiffany Haddish. In an interview, Haddish dishes on how poor she was, living in motel and crashing weddings to get food! Next, you to do list does not have to be so boring. Sprinkle in some fun- it’s the latest trend called dopamenus.

You can hear Judi weekday morning on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.