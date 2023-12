ST. LOUIS – We give you a recap of one of the most popular events for St. Louisans: the Guns ‘N Hoses event held every year on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

We spoke with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda about her role in the event and how much money was raised that night for BackStoppers, an organization dedicated to supporting the families of first responders who die in the line of duty.

It’s always the season for giving; make a donation to Backstoppers.org!