ST. LOUIS – The BiOME STEAM School is a new kind of K-5 school for the next generation of learners.

It’s a tuition-free charter public school in St. Louis. It offers customized, project-based, and student-centered learning.

Students and teachers work together so that the students grow and discover their unique style of learning and talents!

The BiOME School

4471 Olive Street in St. Louis, MO 63108

TheBiOMESchool.org