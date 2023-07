ST. LOUIS – One thing that all of us had to do is pivot.

We have a situation, we think about our options, and pick out the best way to solve that issue. So how do we teach our kids the art of adaptive thinking?

One way is to model it, the other is to put them in an environment where they practice it every day. That environment is The Biome School, where they are open for enrollment for kindergarten and 1st grade.

Hear more about adaptive thinking!

The BiOME School

4471 Olive Street in St. Louis, MO 63108

TheBiOMESchool.org