ST. LOUIS – The Biome School is the right environment to teach children about science, technology, engineering, art, and math. On Wednesday, we hear from a former student about how his passion for gaming technology turned into a career as a video game developer.

See how The Biome School creates a safe, healthy, and supportive environment for children to learn about themselves and find a path that brings them joy! Be sure to visit them online; enrollment for kindergarten and 1st grade is happening now!

The BiOME School

4471 Olive Street in St. Louis, MO 63108

TheBiOMESchool.org