ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – From detachable sleeves to off the shoulder pieces, ‘The Bridal Shoppe’ knows and carries the top trends for every wedding.

Black dresses are being worn, gloves are making a comeback, and wait until you see the cathedral veils. See all the stunning looks as The Bridal Shoppe takes part in The One Wedding Show on Sunday, August 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 300: p.m.

You will see their wedding dresses on the runway at 10:15 a.m., so be sure to attend.

BridalShoppeInc.com

The One Wedding Show

St. Charles Convention Center

Sunday, August 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.