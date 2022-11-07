ST. LOUIS – Missouri is eighth in the nation when it comes to sex trafficking.

The victims who escape need resources like a safe place to stay and therapy. The Covering House is the only place that offers a trauma-informed therapeutic program of its kind for youth in the state of Missouri.

The Covering House’s focus is to “reimburse childhood,” where survivors can be a kid and heal. To help fund work, the Covering House, is having a Dine for Dignity Gala on April 1 at the Chase Park Plaza.

See how their plans to expand and build are coming to a reality starting this January. This segment was sponsored by ExP Realty.

TheCoveringHouse.org