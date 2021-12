ST. LOUIS – The Edge Fitness is gearing up to open its newest fitness facility in Shrewsbury this weekend.

Thursday and Friday, they are offering discounts to all founding members, and don’t miss out on getting 50% off time with a personal trainer. Plus, they are giving grand opening VIP tours, free shakes from their café, and Group X sample classes. They make it so easy to get in shape and stay there – all we have to do is show up!

EdgeShrewsbury.com

7269 Watson Road Shrewsbury