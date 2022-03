ST. LOUIS- The Fairy Glam Project collects gently used dresses, and all the accessories a lady needs for her prom. Get your calendars out because Fairy Glam is having a Prom and Empowerment Expo.

Each young lady will receive a prom dress, while exploring vendors and attending inspiring workshops. Check it out Sunday, March 13th at University City High School.

For more information on donating or attending the expo, visit : FairyGlamProject.org