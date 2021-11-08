‘The Future Of Building Wealth’ St. Louis Federal Reserve releases new book

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Inequality and wealth gaps have grown over the past three decades, making it increasingly difficult for American families to achieve financial security. As part of larger efforts for building savings, access to a college degree or higher, home ownership, and retirement security, the St. Louis Federal Reserve’s Institute For Economic Equality and the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program present: ‘The Future Of Building Wealth”

Today we were joined by author Ray Boshara, a senior advisor for The Institute For Economic Equality At The Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis. If would like to learn more about the project, you can request a free printed copy at FutureOfWealth.org.