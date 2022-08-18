ST. LOUIS — The Kohler Signature is a dream for those who love to decorate and update their spaces.
Today we looked at Kohler’s new lines of bathroom sink hardware. They have all the on-trend details from the vanity, the sink, the hardware, and the sink top.
Stop and allow yourself to dream of the bathroom you’ve always wanted. Be sure to give them a follow on social media @KohlerSTL to be sure you get information on their big Customer Appreciation event in October.
Kohler Signature Store
by Crescent Supply
9929 Clayton Road in Ladue