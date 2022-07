ST. LOUIS – The Great Rivers Greenway are wonderful ways to get out in nature and off the beaten path.

We highlight the Meramec Greenway, a 3.64-mile paved trail that travels between Greentree Park in Kirkwood and the Arnold’s Grove trailhead in Valley Park. There are playgrounds, picnic places, and some eagle homes. It’s a great trail to take with small children because of the shady spots and places to stop along the way.

GreatRiversGreenway.com