ST. LOUIS – The views are breathtaking, and the setting is beyond peaceful and luxurious.

We are taking you on a tour of The Water’s Edge Banquet Center at St. Peters Golf Club. It’s a place that looks like a destination wedding, but only takes minutes to reach. See the amenities that can accommodate a small gathering to a large event. Your search is over when you’ve come to The Water’s Edge.

The Water’s Edge Banquet Center at St. Peters Golf Club

200 Salt Lick Road

St. Peters, MO 63376

WatersEdgeBanquetCenter.com