The Salvation Army getting ready to debut this year’s Angel Tree

ST. LOUIS – It’s hard to imagine, but Christmas is just a little over 60 days away! The hard-working team at the Salvation Army Midland Division have been working hard all year to provide a great holiday season for families in need, but they always need help from the community. Today our friends Lieutenant Colonels Bob and Collette Webster, the Divisional Commander and Director Of Women’s Ministries at the Salvation Army joined us to explain the variety of programs provided by the Salvation Army, as well as more about this year’s Angel Tree.

Important Dates:

Christmas Sign-up: Now – October 31, 2021

Adoptions of Angels & Families: Now – November 30, 2021

Distributions of Gifts: December 14, 15, 16

Distribution Center Address:

Grandview Plaza, Suite 54

Florissant, MO 63033