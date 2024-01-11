ST. LOUIS – Major Adam Moore stopped by with a recap of the Tree of Lights Campaign, which has officially come to a close.
What isn’t closing is the need and the ways to donate or volunteer with the Salvation Army. See what’s in store for 2024!
