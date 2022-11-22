ST. LOUIS – How would you like to make this holiday season special for our area’s children?

More than 4,000 kids are in need of a gift this Christmas, and the Salvation Army is helping to provide that gift. The need is great and that’s where we all can help.

Visit SalArmyMidland.org to adopt an angel online and see what to purchase for a child now through November 30. You can drop off toys at the Angel Tree Distribution Center by December 1.

The center is located at 10640 St. Charles Rock Road. The gifts will be distributed to the children December 13 though the 15. It’s a great way to show love, spread joy, and kindness this Christmas season.