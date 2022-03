ST. LOUIS – What started in Mardi Gras didn’t stay in Mardi Gras!

Five young, creative and talented St. Louisans decided to dress up as seniors with a lot of sass. They danced and had fun at Mardi Gras. Some folks took videos of the fab five and it was going around town that they were funny.

See more of their story and how they are giving back to the community on Instagram: @stloldies