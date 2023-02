ST. LOUIS – Release the hounds.

It’s the Mardi Gras Tito’s Wiener Dog Derby at the Horseshoe Casino Stadium in Soulard Market Park. See more than 400 of the cutest dogs race for glory.

It’s this Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m. This St. Louis tradition follows another one, the Beggin’ Pet Parade. For a full list of Mardi Gras happenings, visit STLMardiGras.org.