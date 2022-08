ST. LOUIS — Grab a dry erase marker at the Missouri History Museum this Saturday -it’s for a new exhibit named “Coloring STL.”

People will be able to color in more than 50 local structures on the Museum walls. It’s all for educating the public about our rich and interesting architectural history.

This family-friendly event will have performers from Circus Harmony, and kids young or not so young can take home their coloring books.

