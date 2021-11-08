Three French Hens in Wildwood is Decked Out for the Holiday Season

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Someone from St. Charles County is $100,000 richer after scratching a Missouri Lottery ticket. The ticket was purchased a the QuikTrip on Highway N in Lake St. Louis and the prize was claimed on November 3 at the regional office.

The "$100,000 Break the Bank" game costs $5 to play. There are now four other top prizes left in the game and four other $20,000 prizes. The chances of winning any amount for this game is around one in four.