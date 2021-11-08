Three French Hens in Wildwood is Decked Out for the Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you are looking for fabulous ways to decorate your home for the holidays, we have an idea for you. Three French Hens is a store in Wildwood and one of the St. Louis area’s most beautiful!  Today’s retail therapy is sponsored by Three French Hens whose furniture, design expertise and interior decorating expertise is truly one-of-a-kind.  Chelsea got the chance to meet Jeanie Hood, the wonderful owner who truly makes your house a home. 

Three French Hens

16935 Manchester Road
Wildwood, Mo. 63040
(636) 458- 8033

