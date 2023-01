ST. LOUIS – Miles Davis was a local musician born in 1926.

However, he gained a national stage with the many stages of his musicianship. He was the original bebopper, then went changed gears to do funk and soul in the 70s.

Learn more about this fantastic man through an exhibit Thursday night at the Missouri History Museum. It’s all part of the Thursday Nights at the Museum events.

Cool Deconstructed: Miles Davis in Reverse tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.MoHistory.org