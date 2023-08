ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – ABC Ballpark in St. Ann is going home of the home runs!

It’s the Cops vs. Kids Home Run Derby to benefit St. Louis Sports Outreach. A parade begins at 2:30 p.m., and the derby starts at 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Youth Sports Outreach helps families whose kids play organized youth sports. It’s expensive to play sports, so the organization helps ease that burden.

StlStlyso.org