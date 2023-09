CREVE COEUR, Mo. – St. Louis Elks Lodge #9 is partnering with the St. Louis Chapter of Team River Runner for the 4th annual Kayak with a Vet.

It’s open to the public and gives veterans a chance to kayak. It’s happening Saturday at Creve Coeur Lake at the Tremayne Shelter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit ElksLodge9.org.