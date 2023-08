COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The Yuppy Puppy had a top dog sort to speak Thursday – Tim Ezell!

Tim got a look at all the services your pups can get at the Yuppy Puppy in Cottleville. They are not just a grooming spot, but a place where dogs are trained.

Plus, there are adoptable dogs that come with some special perks from Yuppy Puppy!

YuppyPuppySpa.com