ST. LOUIS – Sometimes you are the painter, sometimes you are the canvas. Today Tim Ezell was the canvas as he let some kids put mud all over him! It’s part of celebrating Mud Day and the effort of Be Together STL. Mud Day will be celebrated at the Nature Playscape in Forest Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come prepared! Wear white and leave caked in mud!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction