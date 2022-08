ST. LOUIS – It’s a free outdoor tour to 24 parks in Missouri and Illinois.

We are talking about the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. It kicks off tonight at Kiener Plaza with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This 90-minute, highly musical afro-centric adaptation is directed by Tre’von Griffith and the costumes are from local fashion designer Brandin Vaughn.

Be at Kiener Plaza tonight at 6:30 – again it’s free and no reservations are required.

STLShakes.org