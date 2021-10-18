Total body health experienced through Z Total Body workouts

ST. LOUIS — The Pulitzer family has been very kind to the St. Louis Art Museum. They have been donating to the institution for over 90 years. Some of their contributions are among the finest in the museum's collection.

The St. Louis Art Museum is receiving a donation of 22 pieces of art, including two by Pablo Picasso. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the museum announced the multimillion-dollar gift from Emily Rauh Pulitzer on Monday, calling the works “masterpieces” that are like a primer of art history in the 20th century.