Total body health experienced through Z Total Body workouts

ST. LOUIS – Z Total Body offers a great variety of challenging classes for all levels, helping you experience total body health through energizing workouts. Owner Lisa Hale joined us on the show Monday to explain why ZTB should be your new fitness home. ZTB instructors welcome each member with a smile and pour their fitness passion and energy into each workout. ZTB is a safe and welcoming studio for all ages.
They offer:
- No Intimidation
- No Long Term Contracts
- Plans for All Budgets
- Passion for Your Well Being
- Nutritional Support
- And Much More…