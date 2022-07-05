ST. LOUIS – From oak to walnut, finished handing scraped the variety of flooring is vast.

Owner and lead designer Anne Boedges went through the types of hardwood floors available and shared what floor is best suited for your life. The Anne Marie Design Studio said, “boardwalk flooring is a great resource for all your hardwood needs.” If you are in the market for a kitchen, bath or home remodel, contact Anne Marie Design Studio.

AnneMarieStudio.com

17014 New College Ave Suite E

Wildwood, MO 63040

636-821-3395