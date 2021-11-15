Try something new and fun with the folks from Dances of India

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes we need to just dance it out, and we did here on Studio STL today.

We also tried to be as graceful as our teacher, Nartana Premachandrea.

She’s the expert and president of Dances of India, one of the oldest classical Indian dance companies in the U.S. She’s also earned a St. Louis Visionary Award for outstanding teaching artist and director.

So who better to teach us about this beautiful and soul enlightening way to have fun?

Want to see Dances of India in person? Check out the schedule for upcoming performances below!

Dances of India`s 44th Annual Performance: The Seven Sisters

Skip Viragh Center for the Arts @ Chaminade College Prep School

Fri, Nov 19th & Sat, Nov. 20th @ 7 p.m. | Kids` matinee: Sun, Nov. 21st @ 3 p.m.

For more information visit DancesofIndiaStLouis.org. For tickets, visit https://dancesofindia.brownpapertickets.com/.