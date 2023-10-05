WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Get far away without getting far away!
Check into Tuxedo Park, right in the heart of Webster Groves. You will just love staying in this abandoned church.
It took a bit, but the restoration is amazing, and you will immediately feel like you’ve been transported to a time when there’s nothing but time.
You will love the setting and enjoy a home-cooked breakfast! Check in soon for a relaxing night or weekend!
Tuxedo Park STL Bed and Breakfast Inn
700 Tuxedo Blvd., Webster Groves, MO 63119
314-801-8818