ST. LOUIS — From now until August 14th we all can donate back to school supplies at the Saint Louis Galleria. Drop your donation in the bins located near Lush and Macy’s. Then on August 19th there will be back to school meal kits distributed in the Saint Louis Galleria parking with the help from The Bailey Foundation. The next day, August 20th will be the school supply distribution!

SaintLouisGalleria.com