ST. LOUIS – Grab your squad and choose a day or two to head to the St. Louis Working Women’s Show happening at the St. Charles Convention Center.

It starts Friday and goes through Sunday. This three-day event host some of the area’s best vendors.

It’s a place to shop, eat, and learn from one of the many classes happening during the weekend.

St. Louis Working Women’s Show

Feb. 17-19 at the St. Charles Convention Center

Wwssonline.com