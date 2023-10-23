ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- Knock out all your holiday shopping and call it done!

The Vendor Expo is happening this Sunday and you will find local businesses that are truly unique. What’s better than buying local and supporting a local family business?

Immortal Designs and Events is putting on this one-of-a-kind free event. Be sure to visit Eventbrite.com for all the details. It’s at the U Can Dance Studio, 3570 Adie Road in St. Ann.

Shop from noon to 6:00 p.m. On Monday, we highlighted Kem Kinky Candles and Treatin U Sweet bakery!

The Art in the Life Vendor’s Expo

Sunday, Oct. 29, from Noon to 6:00 p.m.

3570 Adie Road in St. Ann, MO 63074

By Immortal Designs and Events