ST. LOUIS – Mannequins Project began in 2009 with the goal of bringing a unique and artistic exhibit to the community.

Mannequins are made by local designers, artists, and merchants to beautify the Delmar Loop. Thursday we met a few of the people and their wonderful works of art. They will be on display from now until June 11.

Right now, they want the community to vote for their favorite mannequin. Visit: mannequinsproject.com, you have until June 11.

Cash prizes will be awarded from $100 to $2500 to the winners. There will also be an award to a University City High School Senior, who will receive the $2,500 Dorothy Davis Scholarship Award.