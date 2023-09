ST. LOUIS – Nearly 5,700 women in Missouri will be told they have breast cancer this year.

It’s devastation, but there is an army of people who are helping by just walking. Gather friends and family to raise money for the Making Strides Against Cancer walk.

The money donated goes to fund support for those with cancer, survivors, and caregivers. This year’s walk is October 21 at St. Louis Union Station. Registration is at 8:00 a.m., and the walk takes off at 9 a.m.

makingstrideswalk.org/stlouismo