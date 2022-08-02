ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside.

You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.

If you need to visit the restroom, the stalls are more like meditation pods and we’ve seen surgery centers not as clean as Wally’s bathrooms. It’s a place to visit for a few hours, then go home with all the stuff you never thought you needed, but indeed you do.

Wally’s in Fenton

950 Assembly Pkwy

Open 24 hours Wallys.com