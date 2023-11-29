ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you need a wristwatch or a clock for your wall, timekeepers in Creve Coeur and Clayton will help you find the perfect timepiece.

They have every watch imaginable for men and women, along with clocks that are as unique as they are beautiful. They are a family-owned and operated business, with three generations running both stores.

If you need a repair or just want to update an old piece, their craftspeople create custom pieces in their full-service repair and restoration service.

TimekeepersClayton.com

17 N. Meramec Avenue in Clayton

TimekeepersOlive.com 11118 Olive Blvd.