Whether you need a wristwatch or a clock for your wall, Timekeepers in Creve Coeur and Clayton will help you find the perfect time piece. They have every watch imaginable for men and women along with clocks that are unique as they are beautiful. They are a family owned and operated business with three generations running both stores. If you need a repair or just want to update an old piece, their craftspeople create custom pieces in their full service watch repair and restoration service.

Locations:

TimekeepersClayton.com – 17 N. Meramec Avenue in Clayton

TimekeepersOlive.com – 11118 Olive Blvd.