Waxed Out is maxed out on serenity. Walk into the shop located on Washington Avenue and you can feel the calm vibes. This shop is the place to create your signature scented candle. Make one for yourself and all the people on your gift list. They also sell all the accessories like wick trimmers and lighters. Shop their lounge wear as well and really get in the holiday vibe!

Waxed Out Candle

1909 Washington Avenue St. Louis, MO 63103

WaxedOutCandle.com