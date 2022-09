ST. LOUIS – This weekend is the O’Fallon, Missouri Latin Festival.

Thursday we give you a glimpse at the art, traditions, and some dancing of the Panamanian people. It’s just one of many cultures here in the area. Plus, head to the Latin Festival on Sunday, September 18 at O’Fallon Missouri’s Civic Park. The festival goes for 12 hours from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

FB: O’Fallon, MO Latin Festival