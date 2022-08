ST. LOUIS – September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and The Empowerment Network is getting ready for their annual “Zero Prostate Cancer Walk” taking place on September 17th. See why getting your regular check-ups and bloodwork is so vital in the fight against this disease. It’s beatable, but it takes vigilance on your part to catch it early!

ZeroCancer.Run/StLouis

The Empowerment Network