ST. LOUIS — It’s hard enough making it through the first year when a restaurant opens, but Blueberry Hill has been around for 50 years.

Owner Joe Edwards stopped by to let us know about the big bash happening on September 8th and everyone is invited.

What’s a party without darts? See how to sign up for the Blueberry Hill Dart Tournament starting Friday, September 9th.

Blueberry Hill

6504 Delmar Blvd.

BlueberryHill.com